Linklaters Adds Ex-Morgan Lewis Financial Pro In DC

By Jack Rodgers (June 1, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT) -- After a two-and-a-half-year stint with the firm, a former Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP partner specializing in financial regulation has moved to Linklaters LLP in Washington, D.C., according to a Wednesday announcement. Donald Waack will remain in D.C. and joins Linklaters' financial regulation group. He will work to counsel global financial service firms on regulatory and enforcement issues, advising international banks, their holding companies and financial institutions on those requirements, the firm said. Waack also will work on fund formations, financial technology partnerships and investments, affiliate transactions and other vendor management issues, the firm said. Waack earned his law degree from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS