Fed. Circ. Backs ClearOne's PTAB Loss Over Microphone IP

By Adam Lidgett (June 1, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has backed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in allowing an amended Shure Inc. microphone system patent claim as part of a fight with rival ClearOne Inc., while also shooting down ClearOne's challenge to a board decision barring the company from filing a sanctions motion. A three-judge circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed a pair of PTAB decisions that ClearOne challenged, the latest in a fight between the companies over audio conferencing technology. For one thing, the panel agreed with the PTAB's determination that upheld an amended claim in the Shure patent at issue. The PTAB found that ClearOne...

