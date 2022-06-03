Nearly 73% Of PTAB Decisions Are Upheld By Fed. Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (June 3, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has considered more than 1,000 appeals from the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and affirmed the board 72.6% of the time, according to data compiled by Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner patent attorneys. As of the end of April, 1,035 patent board decisions have been appealed to the Federal Circuit since the board was created by the America Invents Act in 2012, and the affirmance rate remains about the same as last year when there were 987 appeals, said Finnegan Henderson attorneys who posted the numbers on the firm's website on May 31. "When we started tracking these...

