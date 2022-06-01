Fed. Circ. Says No To 'Lehman Brothers' TM On Whiskey

By Tiffany Hu (June 1, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Barclays successfully blocked a small liquor company from lampooning the Lehman Brothers name on whiskey bottles Wednesday, with a precedential opinion from the Federal Circuit that the trademarks had not been abandoned after the firm's collapse in 2008. A three-judge panel affirmed a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruling that rejected Tiger Lily Ventures Ltd.'s request to register "Lehman Brothers" as a trademark for beer, spirits and bar and restaurant services. London-based Tiger Lily argued on appeal that Barclays Capital Inc. — which bought Lehman at fire-sale prices after the bank's 2008 implosion and has since sought to wind down Lehman's assets...

