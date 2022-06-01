Fried Frank IP Litigation Leader Joins Kelley Drye In DC

By Jack Rodgers (June 1, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The former head of Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP's intellectual property litigation group will join Kelley Drye & Warren LLP in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday. Scott Doyle joins the firm as a partner and will focus his practice on intellectual property infringement action, patent prosecution and other intellectual property-focused litigation, the firm said. He has been the lead attorney representing clients before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board and before the U.S. International Trade Commission, the firm said. Doyle previously has litigated a number of issues with different technologies including internet capabilities, computer hardware, automotive technology,...

