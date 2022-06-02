Top Akerman Policy Consultant Takes Work From NY To Miami

By Madison Arnold (June 2, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT) -- A senior policy consultant for Akerman LLP has left New York to continue his career at the firm's bustling Miami shop. Akerman announced that Matthew Aho brought his work in international business affairs to Miami, which the firm considers to be the center of commerce between Latin America and the United States. Aho has been with Akerman since 2012. "For me, the big story is this growing relationship between Miami and Cuba and the private sector," said Gus Maxwell, chair of Akerman's Cuba practice, in an interview with Law360 Pulse on Thursday. "There's a lot of folks here who are involved in it...

