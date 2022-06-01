Binance Labs Raises $500M To Back Blockchain Startups

By Elise Hansen (June 1, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Wednesday that its venture capital arm, Binance Labs, raked in $500 million for an investment fund focused on cryptocurrency and blockchain-based technologies. The fund will focus on startups at the incubation stage, in their early stages of growth and more established businesses, the announcement said. Binance Labs plans to finance a range of projects that advance "Web3," a term used in the cryptocurrency industry to describe a more decentralized model for the internet and digital services. "The goal of the newly closed investment fund is to discover and support projects and founders with the potential to...

