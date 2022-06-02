FINRA Fines SunTrust Unit $1.25M Over Trade Volume Hype

By Sarah Jarvis (June 2, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The broker-dealer formerly known as SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Inc. will pay $1.25 million and has agreed to a censure to resolve the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's allegations that it overstated its trading volume to make it seem it was more active in the stock of certain current or prospective clients. SunTrust — now known as Truist Securities Inc., after SunTrust Banks Inc. merged with BB&T Corp. to form Truist Financial Corp. in 2019 — accepted FINRA's findings without admitting or denying them, according to a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent that it signed on May 23 and that FINRA accepted Wednesday....

