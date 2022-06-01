Sidley Not Conflicted, NJ Diocese Ch. 11 Moves Forward

By Vince Sullivan (June 1, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt Diocese of Camden received approval for its Chapter 11 plan disclosures with warnings from the court, Sidley Austin was found not to be conflicted when it represented the Boy Scouts of America, and Arizona law doomed a $16 million lien claim asserted by the Dutch government in the MD Helicopters bankruptcy. This is the week in bankruptcy. Proceed With Caution The Diocese of Camden in New Jersey received approval for a new Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement that outlines an $87.5 million settlement with the official committee of tort claimants representing hundreds of sex abuse victims. But a judge in...

