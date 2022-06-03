Crypto Giants Blast SEC Proposal To Expand Dealer Definition

By Elise Hansen (June 3, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Heavyweights in the cryptocurrency industry such as Andreessen Horowitz and the Blockchain Association decried the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to expand the definition of securities dealers, calling the proposal unworkable. Industry advocates submitted a wave of comment letters slamming the SEC's proposed rules for securities dealers, which would require more high-frequency trading firms to register as dealers. The SEC indicated in a footnote that the new rules would also apply to any digital assets that are considered securities — already a contentious question. Federal law broadly defines a "dealer" as any person engaged in the business of buying and...

