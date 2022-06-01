Chamber, Groups Tell Justices To Back Firm In Privilege Case

By Theresa Schliep (June 1, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and legal groups Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to find a tax law firm's communications are protected by attorney-client privilege, saying a Ninth Circuit ruling to the contrary risks eroding the bedrock legal principle. The chamber, as well as the California Lawyers Association and the Washington Legal Foundation, told the justices in amicus briefs that they should wade into the dispute over the applicability of attorney-client privileges to client communications involving both legal and nonlegal advice. The case involves an unnamed law firm, whose work includes advising clients on the tax consequences of expatriation....

