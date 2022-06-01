Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chamber, Groups Tell Justices To Back Firm In Privilege Case

By Theresa Schliep (June 1, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and legal groups Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to find a tax law firm's communications are protected by attorney-client privilege, saying a Ninth Circuit ruling to the contrary risks eroding the bedrock legal principle.

The chamber, as well as the California Lawyers Association and the Washington Legal Foundation, told the justices in amicus briefs that they should wade into the dispute over the applicability of attorney-client privileges to client communications involving both legal and nonlegal advice. The case involves an unnamed law firm, whose work includes advising clients on the tax consequences of expatriation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!