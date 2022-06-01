Fla. Abortion Providers Sue State Over 15-Week Ban

By Carolina Bolado (June 1, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Florida abortion providers sued the state Wednesday over a new ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, saying the law violates the Florida constitution and asking a state court to block it before it takes effect July 1. In a suit filed in state court in Tallahassee, several abortion providers called H.B. 5, passed this past legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a "brazen attempt to override the will of the Florida people," who had approved an amendment to the state constitution that protects citizens' right to privacy. "By banning the provision of abortion care after...

