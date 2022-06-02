Justices Combine Briefs For Suits Over SEC, FTC Legitimacy

By Khorri Atkinson (June 2, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has granted ​​U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar's request to consolidate briefing schedules for two cases challenging the constitutionality of activities by the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The high court's one-page consolidation order on Wednesday ties together a case brought by law enforcement equipment supplier Axon Enterprise Inc. challenging the FTC's structure and authority and a suit from Texas accountant Michelle Cochran claiming the SEC's administrative law judges are unconstitutionally protected from removal. Both cases, however, will be argued separately. The order gave Cochran's legal team until June 30 to file its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS