Medical Centers Say Partial Closure Triggers Virus Coverage

By Ganesh Setty (June 2, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- An "interruption by communicable disease" endorsement in a property insurance policy issued by a Zurich unit does not only cover full hospital closures, two medical center operators told a Virginia federal court, arguing it applies to a pandemic shutdown order that still permitted emergency procedures to continue. Danville Regional Medical Center and Clinch Valley Medical Center argued in a memo supporting their motion for partial summary judgment Wednesday that the endorsement's use of "suspension" includes a slowdown of business activities, since in the context of hospitals, a full closure is a "virtual impossibility." American Guarantee and Liability Insurance also did not...

