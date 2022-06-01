Tom Girardi Disbarred By California Supreme Court

By Brandon Lowrey (June 1, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Thomas V. Girardi, one of the nation's most revered personal injury lawyers before revelations in 2020 that he stole millions from clients' settlements, was disbarred Wednesday by the Supreme Court of California in a largely symbolic ruling. Girardi had practiced law in California since 1965 and went on to found the once-bustling plaintiffs firm Girardi Keese in Los Angeles, where he would win billions of dollars in judgments and settlements over the course of his career. He rocketed to national fame as one of the lawyers involved in a groundwater pollution case that resulted in a $333 million settlement and inspired...

