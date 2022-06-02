Courtship Of Toshiba Continues With 10 Offers On The Table

By McCord Pagan (June 2, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Toshiba Corp. said Thursday it has received a total of 10 proposals, including eight take-private bids and two offers that would keep the company publicly listed, a revelation that comes after Toshiba announced in April it was open to strategic alternatives. The Japanese technology giant said in a statement it has received eight privatization bids and two proposals for "a strategic capital and business alliance" that would see the company remain listed, but that none of the offers are legally binding. Toshiba added that although it has provided some information on its business and finances to potential parties, due diligence hasn't...

