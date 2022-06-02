Polsinelli Adds Experienced Health Policy Adviser In DC

By Madison Arnold (June 2, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli has picked up a longtime American Society of Clinical Oncology official as a new senior policy adviser for its Washington, D.C, office. The firm announced Wednesday that it had added Shelagh Foster, who was most recently the division director of policy and advocacy for the oncology group, where she spent almost 19 years. She has more than two decades of experience in federal and state policy and advocacy strategy and execution. "Similar to my old position, I'll be doing government relations, lobbying policy work, so assisting clients, probably mostly in the healthcare space, with whatever the clients' needs are and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS