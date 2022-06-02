Florida High Court Won't Step Into Redistricting Fight For Now

By Carolina Bolado (June 2, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court said Thursday it would not block implementation of the state's new congressional district map for the 2022 elections, finding it does not have jurisdiction to intervene in the ongoing appeal of an injunction against the map backed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state's high court denied a request for a constitutional writ by challengers of the map, which include Black Voters Matter, the League of Women Voters of Florida, Equal Ground Education Fund and Florida Rising Together. The justices said the doctrine of all writs did not give the court jurisdiction to step into the proceeding currently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS