NYCLU Sues To Obtain Court Office's Memos To Judges

By Matt Perez (June 2, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint in state court Wednesday seeking to uncover internal memoranda sent by the Office of Court Administration to judges, arguing the public agency exerts significant influence over how judges interpret the law and that its actions should be subject to transparent review. The complaint stems from the Office of Court Administration's denial of requests of information from the NYCLU through New York's Freedom of Information Law. It names the OCA as well as Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Mark. "We know that OCA is instructing judges on how to interpret and apply the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS