Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Matthew Perlman (June 3, 2022, 12:20 PM EDT) -- Canada's competition enforcer moved to block the $20 billion merger of Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. in May, while authorities in the U.S. and U.K. induced the abandonment of deals for a wall panel supplier and an auction services outfit, respectively. Here, Law360 looks at the biggest developments in merger reviews from last month. Abandonments Asset manager Ritchie Bros. abandoned its planned £775 million ($1.08 billion) acquisition of Euro Auctions on May 3, after the companies were unable to cure competition concerns raised by the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority over the supply of auction services for heavy construction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS