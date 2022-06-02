Wash. Court Sanctions Group Behind 'Frivolous' Election Suit

By Emily Lever (June 2, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Washington state's highest court has sanctioned a group and its attorney over a now-dismissed, "baseless" suit claiming there was voter fraud in the 2020 election, the Washington attorney general announced Thursday. The Washington Supreme Court ordered the Washington Election Integrity Coalition United, or WEICU, and its lawyer, Virginia Shogren, to pay a combined $28,384.70 in sanctions to the state, reimbursing the costs of fighting their suit, according to an announcement by Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The attorney general said his office will also seek to have Shogren disciplined by the Washington State Bar Association. The defeated suit is part of a...

