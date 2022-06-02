Georgetown Won't Punish Prof For 'Lesser Black Woman' Post

By Jack Rodgers (June 2, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Georgetown University Law Center said Thursday it would not punish the incoming head of the school's Center for the Constitution because a controversial tweet suggesting President Joe Biden was nominating a "lesser Black woman" to the U.S. Supreme Court had been posted before he formally joined the university faculty. In a statement posted on the school's website, Georgetown Law Dean William Treanor said that an internal investigation had concluded that Ilya Shapiro could not be subjected to discipline because the Twitter posts in question had been sent on Jan. 26, which was prior to his scheduled Feb. 1 start date with...

