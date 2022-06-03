Parsons Behle Adds 31 Ex-Jones Waldo Attys And Utah Office

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 3, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Parsons Behle & Latimer PLC has added 31 attorneys from Jones Waldo Holbrook & McDonough PC, and opened a new office in Park City, Utah. While Parsons Behle announced in a statement Thursday that the move is "not a merger or acquisition," the majority of Jones Waldo attorneys, including its former president, have now come over. The large crop of new lawyers brings Parsons Behle's attorney count to more than 180, solidifying it "as one of the largest preeminent law firms in the Intermountain West," the firm said. The new office in Park City is the firm's eighth since its founding...

