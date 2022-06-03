How Cumulative Assessments In Enviro Justice Are Adapting

By Stella Wang and Mala Pattanayek (June 3, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The public's attention to environmental justice has refocused the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on cumulative assessment of risk and impacts. Concordantly, the EPA recently finalized its strategic plan for fiscal years 2022-2026, which includes a new foundational principle of advancing environmental justice and civil rights in its programs, policies and activities to achieve the agency's mission of protecting human health and the environment.[1] Are you ready? Conventional human health risk assessment, as conducted under state and federal environmental statutes like the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980 and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act of 1976, excludes many...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS