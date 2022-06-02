Pa. Judge Wants Undated Ballots Counted For Senate Race

By Lauren Berg (June 2, 2022, 11:35 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate judge on Thursday directed state elections officials to keep track of the number of mail-in ballots with undated outer envelopes in the commonwealth's hotly contested U.S. Senate primary race. Commonwealth Court Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer in a 40-page opinion granted a special injunction motion brought by Dave McCormick — a former hedge fund manager and opponent of Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race — to count the ballots that are missing a handwritten date on the outer envelope after finding that he is likely to succeed on his claim that not counting the timely ballots violates voter...

