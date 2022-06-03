Irish Environmental Minister Refuses To Rule Out Windfall Tax

By Matt Thompson (June 3, 2022, 11:26 AM EDT) -- The Irish government has not ruled out levying a windfall tax on unusually high profits from energy companies and is examining a range of measures aimed at alleviating soaring heating costs for consumers, Ireland's environmental minister told legislators. Speaking during a debate Thursday in the Dáil — Ireland's lower legislative chamber — Eamon Ryan said the environmental and finance ministries are collaborating on a range of measures intended to mitigate high energy prices. The policies will be announced in the coming summer budget, he added. ​​"We are active, working together to look at a whole range of options," he said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS