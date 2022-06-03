Suspect In Dividend Case Arrested In Dubai, Denmark Says

By Todd Buell (June 3, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT) -- A suspect who faces charges in what authorities describe as a multibillion-dollar dividend fraud scheme was arrested in Dubai, the Danish tax authority said Friday. Police in Dubai arrested hedge-fund trader Sanjay Shah and will look to extradite him to Denmark to face prosecution, the tax authority said in a news release. The arrest followed close cooperation with authorities in the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, the tax agency said, noting that the two countries signed an extradition agreement in March. Hedge-fund trader Sanjay Shah, who faces charges in what authorities describe as a multibillion-dollar dividend fraud scheme, was arrested...

