GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (June 3, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A fired in-house attorney lost his chance for a $150 million payday when a California judge deeply cut his damages award to $18.9 million in a retaliation lawsuit. And women general counsel told how they are navigating these divisive political times at a New York Bar Association event. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. In-House Atty's Retaliation Award Slashed by $131M Saying $150 million in punitive damages was way too high, a California judge slashed the award to a Farmers Insurance in-house attorney who said his potential role in a...

