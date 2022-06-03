Cannabis Seller Hits Back With Counterclaims In Bias Suit

By Mike Curley (June 3, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Maryland cannabis dispensary is pushing back against allegations that it fired an employee because she was Black with a countersuit alleging that she had stolen from the company and disparaged the company and its owner on cannabis blogs. In a counter-complaint filed Thursday, Blair Wellness Center LLC alleged that Kamille D. Jones' termination was not race-related, but rather the result of her making derogatory comments about the management, and significantly undercharging herself when buying medical marijuana. According to the counter-complaint, in November 2020, Blair Management decided to restructure the business and eliminated some positions, including Jones'. But when Blair Management...

