Tilton Wants Chancery To Delay Ouster From Stila Styles

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 3, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Distressed debt mogul Lynn Tilton has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to stay a May 31 order that found her self-appointment as manager of cosmetic company Stila Styles LLC invalid, saying she intends to seek an expedited appeal. In a filing late Thursday, Tilton asked the court to extend the status quo while she challenged Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's ruling that she violated Stila's LLC agreement in 2017 by creating a new class of units that purportedly gave her unilateral control of who could remove and appoint the company's manager. The vice chancellor's order came in response to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS