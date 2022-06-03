IP Hires: Mintz Levin, Winston & Strawn, Pillsbury

By Tiffany Hu (June 3, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has strengthened its U.S. International Trade Commission practice with the addition of a former Maynard Cooper & Gale PC attorney in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, and Winston & Strawn LLP has found a new managing partner for the firm's Silicon Valley office. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Mintz Levin Suparna Datta Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC is again boosting its intellectual property practice at the U.S. International Trade Commission with a new hire, adding a lawyer from Maynard Cooper & Gale PC who says...

