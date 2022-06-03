Attorneys Should Tread Carefully On Job Counteroffers

By Leeron Molloy (June 3, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- You've received and accepted the job offer. You let your current employer know that you'll be leaving. And now they are doing everything they can to get you to stay, including making you a counteroffer. What do you do? First, don't be surprised. Counteroffers have become commonplace in today's hot legal job market. 2021 was one of the most active lateral hiring years ever — a year of ultracompetitive offers, including six-figure signing bonuses, guaranteed year-end bonuses, same-day offers and other incentives. According to the National Association for Law Placement, lateral hiring was up 111% last year compared to 2020, the...

