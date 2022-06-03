Don't Miss It: Linklaters, Paul Weiss Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (June 3, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Linklaters LLP and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 5 Firms Rep in WSP's $1.8B Deal for Wood Unit Professional services group WSP Global Inc. said on June 1 that it's buying the environment and infrastructure consulting business of John Wood Group plc for $1.8 billion in a deal guided by five law firms, including Linklaters LLP and Paul Weiss. WSP is represented by Linklaters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS