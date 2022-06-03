Jury Clears Mass. Trial Court In Exec's $3.25M Retaliation Suit

By Chris Villani (June 3, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A federal jury on Friday cleared the Massachusetts trial courts in a $3.25 million retaliation claim brought by a former official who said she was fired after reporting a co-worker's racist remarks. After two weeks of testimony, the panel took less than three hours to decide that the Executive Office of the Trial Court did not retaliate against Maria Fournier, who claimed that she was fired the day after telling human resources that an interpreter in Lawrence District Court said, "Blacks should not be in management" — a comment presumably aimed at the trial court's diversity and inclusion officer, a Black...

