4th Circ. Won't Rehear Scientist's Income Tax Challenge

By David Hansen (June 3, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit dismissed the suit of a Russian scientist Friday, declining to reconsider its April decision that his earnings from subatomic particle research were a form of taxable income. The court's dismissal left standing its ruling that Vitaly Nikolaevich Baturin's wages were not a type of grant, which would have exempted them from tax, but were considered income. The circuit court had reversed and remanded a U.S. Tax Court decision finding Baturin's compensation was tax-exempt under the U.S.-Russia tax treaty, saying the lower court blurred the lines between salaries and grants. At issue in Baturin's dispute with the Internal Revenue Service is whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS