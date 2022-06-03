Importer Seeks Duty-Free Treatment For Hay Netting In CIT

By Alex Lawson (June 3, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An importer continued its push to secure duty-free treatment for its purchases of netting used to bind bales of hay in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, telling the court that the government has misclassified the goods as textiles. At the center of the dispute is U.S. Customs and Border Protection's decision to saddle the imports, known as netwrap, with a 10% levy by classifying them as textiles. RKW Klerks Inc. sued CBP in early 2020, contending that the material is in fact a part of agricultural machinery that should enter the country duty-free. Both RKW and the government...

