Del. Governor's Chancery Pick Blasted By Diversity Advocates

By Rose Krebs (June 3, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The governor of Delaware nominated the managing partner of Block & Leviton LLP's Wilmington office Friday to serve as a vice chancellor on the esteemed Chancery Court, a move quickly blasted by advocates who had wanted a Black jurist named to a bench that has lacked diversity over its 230-year history. Nathan A. Cook has litigated in the Chancery Court for 16 years, according to an announcement from Gov. John Carney's office. He was initially with Abrams & Laster and then moved to Grant & Eisenhofer PA before joining Block & Leviton. If confirmed by the state Senate, Cook will fill...

