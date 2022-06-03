Nostrum Loses Asthma Drug FDA Fight At DC Circ.

By Adam Lidgett (June 3, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The District of Columbia Circuit Court has shot down an appeal in Nostrum Pharmaceuticals LLC's fight with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on how it could produce a would-be generic form of a respiratory drug but did so only on jurisdictional grounds. A three-judge panel on Friday denied Nostrum's petition for review of a letter the FDA sent to the company saying there were deficiencies in an application to move a would-be production site, and also for review of a denial of the company's bid for reconsideration. The panel said the circuit court didn't have the ability at this point...

