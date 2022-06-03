Ex-NYC Elections GC Cops To Intern-Wrestling Misconduct

By Lauren Berg (June 3, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A former general counsel of the New York City Board of Elections pled guilty Thursday to misconduct charges after Manhattan investigators said he wrestled with an intern under the guise of helping the employee get a security job, according to the New York City Department of Investigation. Steven H. Richman, 63, who served as general counsel of the BOE from 1999 to 2021, pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts of misconduct after investigators said he exploited his position of authority to convince two employees that if they practiced wrestling with him, he could secure them security jobs at political events....

