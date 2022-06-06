Danske Bank Struggling To Clear Debt Cases, Says Reviewer

By Joel Poultney (June 6, 2022, 12:43 PM BST) -- Denmark's biggest lender has said it will not meet its own deadline for compensating customers it wrongly overcharged when collecting debt payments, saying that the increasing scope and complexity of the process was hindering progress. Danske Bank said on Friday that a second independent review of its repayment of debt collection errors had highlighted several problems that will impede its ability to compensate all the 7,800 customers it found were entitled to compensation on time. The bank said it will not meet its deadline of 2023 to fully resolve outstanding debt repayment cases. But Danske Bank noted that 5,500 clients had so...

