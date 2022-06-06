Gov't Urged To Cap Soaring City Bonuses Amid Crisis

By Dawood Fakhir (June 6, 2022, 2:08 PM BST) -- Bonuses in the U.K.'s financial services sector are at their highest after growing six times faster than the average wage in the first quarter of 2022, a federation for workers unions said on Monday. The Trades Union Congress said that analysis of Office for National Statistics data showed that in March 2022 executives in the sector received bonuses that were 2.4 times bigger than the average worker's basic monthly pay. While average wages increased by 4.2% over the previous 12 months, bonuses swelled by nearly 28% over the same period, the federation found. The record-high hand-outs suggest that City executives' bumper bonuses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS