KWM Europe Steers Woodside Energy's Listing After Merger

By Irene Madongo (June 6, 2022, 3:39 PM BST) -- Woodside Energy Group listed on the London Stock Exchange on Monday, following the completion of a merger between the firm and the oil and gas business of mining giant BHP Group. Trading of Woodside Energy Group Ltd.'s shares on the LSE comes days after the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the firms announced the completion of the transaction, which created a business currently worth around AU$62.3 billion ($45 billion), a spokesperson for Woodside Energy, which is based in Perth, Australia, said. Under the deal, Woodside will buy 100% of the issued share capital of BHP Petroleum International...

