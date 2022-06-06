Simpson Thacher Guides Melrose's $650M Desk Maker Sale

By Najiyya Budaly (June 6, 2022, 4:16 PM BST) -- London-listed Melrose said Monday that it will sell office desk manufacturer Ergotron for $650 million to U.S. private equity firm The Sterling Group, disposing of the final piece of its turnaround of struggling industrial conglomerate Nortek. Melrose has agreed to sell its Ergotron business to U.S. private equity firm The Sterling Group for a cash sum upon completion. (Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Melrose Industries PLC said that it has agreed to sell its Ergotron business to Sterling Group for a cash sum upon completion. Ergotron, which had gross assets of £617 million ($775 million) at the end of 2021, designs,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS