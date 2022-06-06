Sapphire Extends Offer Period For Basware Amid Review

By Najiyya Budaly (June 6, 2022, 4:23 PM BST) -- Sapphire BidCo Ltd. said Monday that it has extended its offer period for Finnish software company Basware by two weeks because it hasn't received clearance for the transaction under the U.K.'s foreign direct investment regime. Sapphire, which has its registered office in Bath, southwest England, said that it has extended its tender offer to end on June 21, instead of its original expiry date of June 7. The company announced on April 26 that it agreed to acquire Basware Corp. under a tender offer valued at €590 million ($633 million). Basware, which is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, sells enterprise software for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS