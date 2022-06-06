Insolvency Alert 'Shocked' Developer, Adviser Tells Fraud Trial

By Richard Crump (June 6, 2022, 5:12 PM BST) -- A developer accused of defrauding investors of £226 million ($278 million) for luxury holiday resorts in the Caribbean that were never built was "shocked" when lawyers told him the scheme was insolvent, an adviser testified at trial Monday. Lynne Patmore, a chartered accountant recruited to advise on financing the project, told a Southwark Crown Court jury that she told developer David Ames it would be "foolish" to ignore expert advice to contact an insolvency practitioner. Patmore said that professional advisers questioned the solvency of Ames' business and that she also harbored concerns about the development project's management, business model, record keeping...

