Axiom Fraud Trial Atty Accused Of Investing In Tax Havens

By Sophia Dourou (June 6, 2022, 5:45 PM BST) -- A lawyer accused of investing millions of pounds he got by defrauding clients as part of a legal financing scheme offshore set up multiple entities in tax havens, a financial adviser told his London trial on Monday. Former Portland Financial Services director Connie Rodrigues told Southwark Crown Court that the wealth management company set up and maintained multiple offshore entities on behalf of lawyer Timothy Schools. Lawyers Schools, 61, and Richard Emmett, 47, and independent financial adviser David Kennedy, 67, are accused of defrauding investors in the Cayman Islands Axiom Legal Financing Fund, which collapsed in 2012 with debts of £123...

