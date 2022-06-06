Pension Surpluses Jump Tenfold At Top UK Firms

By Dawood Fakhir (June 6, 2022, 3:56 PM BST) -- Pension surpluses at FTSE 100 companies crossed the £100 billion ($125 billion) mark in May from £10 billion at the start of 2021 despite lingering volatility in the markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a consultancy said on Monday. Consultancy Lane Clark & Peacock's annual analysis of pension surpluses at the blue-chip companies showed a continuing rise throughout 2021, ending the year at £59 billion. The top firms also possess an additional £10 billion of pension surplus that is yet to materialize. This is caused by the long-term impact of the pandemic on life expectancy, which could result in up to...

