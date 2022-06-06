UK Anti-Corruption Champion Resigns Over PM's Behavior

By Joel Poultney (June 6, 2022, 4:57 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s anti-corruption champion resigned Sunday over findings that Prime Minister Boris Johnson violated government lockdown restrictions during the pandemic, joining the chorus of lawmakers that prompted a no-confidence vote Monday that failed to remove the leader from office. John Penrose, member of parliament for Weston-super-Mare, a town in the southwest of England, said that it would be dishonorable to remain in his role after an investigation found that Johnson's attendance at parties during lockdown ran afoul of the standards of conduct expected for elected officials. He also called for Johnson's resignation in his open letter to the prime minister on...

