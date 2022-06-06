Attorneys Happiest When Valued For Their Talent, Humanity

By Matt Perez (June 6, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Lawyers who feel valued for their professional talent or overall human worth by their employer exhibit the best mental and physical health within the legal profession, though overall health of lawyers falls below that of the general population regardless of how firms treat them, according to a new peer-reviewed study. The research was first published in the scientific journal Behavioral Sciences on Friday, and was done in conjunction with the California Lawyers Association and the D.C. Bar and led by Patrick Krill of Krill Strategies and Justin Anker from the University of Minnesota's Department of Psychiatry. The study tested the hypothesis that...

