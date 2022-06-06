Norton Says $185M Patent Verdict Tainted By Missing Witness

By Andrew Karpan (June 6, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Norton said a jury's $185 million patent infringement verdict that Columbia University won against the antivirus giant was "unduly influenced" by a missing witness, while the university is seeking to triple the verdict and take Norton to task for an alleged "corporate culture of taking others' technology." Lawyers for both NortonLifeLock and Columbia University flooded U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck's bench with post-trial motions on Friday, almost exactly a month after a jury in Virginia federal court found the owner of the Norton brand owed $185 million for infringing two patents by the New York university's professors that cover ways...

